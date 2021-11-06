Coronavirus: 339 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health says 339 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 06) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 514,912.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 544,013 cases of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 15,200 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,821.