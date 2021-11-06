Cardinal files writ application challenging gazette on Muthurajawela wetlands

November 6, 2021   05:03 pm

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has filed a writ application before the Supreme Court with regard to the gazette notification pertaining to Muthurajawela wetlands.

The Cardinal has sought the Supreme Court to issue an order revoking the relevant gazette notification vesting 3,000-acre lands belonging to Muthurajawela wetlands with the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

Minister of Urban Development & Housing and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, State Minister Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, the UDA and its chairman, Central Environmental Authority, Divisional Secretaries of Wattala, Negombo and Ja-Ela have been named as the respondents of this writ application.

