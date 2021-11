President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (November 06) declared open 1,500 completed roads under the project to carpet 100,000 km of roads.

The project was launched under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s “Vistas of Prosperity” policy statement for building a better country.

The event was graced by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Highways Minister Johnston Fernando and several other distinguished guests.