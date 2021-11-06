Sri Lanka detects 482 new COVID cases

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 482 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 06).

The new development moved the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 544,495.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 15,700. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 514,912.

The death toll from novel coronavirus sits at 13,841.