Heavy showers expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in these areas, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night while fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

It is expected that a low pressure area will develop around the island during next few days, the department warned.

Naval and fishing communities are kindly requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to North-westerly and speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.