Police officers attacked during drug raid at Kahatagasdigiliya

November 7, 2021   02:17 pm

Police officers carrying out a drug raid have reportedly been attacked by a group of villagers at Kurukkuragama in Kahatagasdigiliya.

The incident had occurred yesterday (06) when officers of the Anuradhapura division dangerous narcotics unit, acting on information received, had attempted to arrest an 18-year-old youth with 27 grams of heroin. 

However, as the officers were attempted to take the suspect into custody, several individuals including females had attacked the police officers and attempted to free the suspect. 

A police inspector and a constable, who were injured in the attack, have been admitted to the Anuradhapura Hospital for treatment. 

Meanwhile police said that 09 suspects including 06 females have been arrested for obstructing the duties of police officers and assaulting them. 

They are to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court later today (07). 

