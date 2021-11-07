The married couple arrested in connection with the murder of a woman, whose body was later found inside a travelling bag left abandoned at Sapugaskanda, were produced before the Mahara Acting Magistrate today (07).

The court had then granted permission for police to detain and question the suspects under detention orders for 48 hours.

The suspects are to be produced before the court once again tomorrow (08), Ada Derana reporter said.

On Thursday morning (November 04), a body of a woman was found inside a travelling bag, with hands and feet tied, in a garbage dump in the proximity of Sapugaskanda oil refinery.

The victim was later identified as Fathima Mumthaz, a 44-year-old mother of two, a resident of Maligawatta flats.

Police yesterday arrested a married couple, both who are 36 years of age and residents of Samithpura in Mattakkuliya, after they had confessed to killing the woman.