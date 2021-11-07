Cement companies reveal new price

Cement companies yesterday decided to increase the retail price of a 50kg bag of cement by Rs. 177 in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the stipulated price of a cement bag now stands at Rs. 1,275.

The price hike came after the government removed the control price on cement last month.

Siam City Cement Lanka Ltd., the sellers of Sanstha and Mahaweli Marine brands of cement, yesterday confirmed that the maximum retail price of a 50kg bag sold by the copnay is only Rs. 1275.

Meanwhile the Tokyo Cement (Company) Lanka PLC, the manufacturer of TOKYO SUPER and NIPPON CEMENT, today stated that a 50Kg bag of said brands of cement will be sold at the Maximum Retail Price of Rs. 1,275 only.