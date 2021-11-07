Sri Lanka confirms another 15 coronavirus deaths, 458 new cases

November 7, 2021   06:20 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 15 coronavirus related deaths for November 06, increasing the death toll in the country due to virus to 13,856.

According to the figures released today, the deaths include 08 males and 07 females.

Three of the patients are between the ages of 30-59 years while the rest are aged 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry has reported that another 458 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today (07).

This brings the tally of confirmed cases of the virus identified in the country to 545,088.

