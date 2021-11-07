Sri Lanka must prepare for COVID fourth wave  State Minister

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that over the past week it has been observed that there is a trend of a gradual increase in new coronavirus cases reported in the country.

He said that when considering Anuradhapura District alone, there has been significant increase in Covid-19 cases in and around the Anuradhapura town, over the past two weeks or so.

“We have directed special attention towards this,” he said, adding that the public has started to behave like the country did not have any Covid-19 cases.



The State Minister said that the trend across the world currently is the possible emergence of a ‘fourth wave’ of coronavirus.

He said that especially the Western countries are expecting a ‘dangerous’ fourth wave of Covid-19 somewhere around December this year and that there is no way for Sri Lanka alone to avoid this.

“We have to direct attention towards this and make preparations,” he said.

He therefore urged the public to act with caution especially during these days while also emphasizing the importance of properly wearing facemasks.