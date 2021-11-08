Very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says that cloudy skies will prevail over most parts of the island and also that showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.

Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places in Western, North-western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Northern provinces and in Matale, Galle and Matara districts, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

It is expected that a low-pressure area will develop around the island during next few days.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to North-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 55-65 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.