Parliament to convene for special sitting today

Parliament is scheduled to convene today for a special session to take up the questions which were postponed due to the pandemic situation.

Parliament Sittings will commence today (08) at 10.00 a.m. and time has been allotted in taking up Questions for oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 05.30 p.m.

Accordingly, time has been allocated for 50 questions which were postponed due to the pandemic situation.

Meanwhile the Adjournment Debate on the three reports presented to Parliament by the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) on July 20th, October 06th and 07th will be held on November 9th from 10.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile the Budget for the fiscal year 2022 is slated to be presented to the Parliament on Friday (12) by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

It will be the 76th Budget of the country and the second to be presented under the administration of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.