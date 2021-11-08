Residents of flood-prone areas near river basins warned to stay vigilant

The Irrigation Department’s Hydrology Division has issued a pre-flood warning for people living in lowline flood-prone areas near 09 river basins to stay vigilant, due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions and rising water levels.

It said that considering the current weather situation prevailing in the country, weather forecasts for next few days (Nov. 08, 09 & 10) by the Meteorological Department and current water storage situation prevailing in major reservoirs, there is a considerable probability of flood situations occurring in lowline flood prone areas in the following river basins:

Deduru Oya Basin

Naha Oya Basin

Attanagalu Oya Basin

Kelani Ganaga Basin

Kalu Ganaga Basin

Bentahra Ganga Basin

Gin Ganga Basin

Nilwala Ganga Basin

Kala Oya Basin

Therefore, the residents living in the aforementioned areas are kindly requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Meanwhile the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued Landslide Early Warning for the following areas:

WARNING LEVEL 1 - Watch (Yellow)

Ella & Passara in Badulla district.

Seethawaka in Colombo district.

Nagoda, Yakkalamulla & Neluwa in Galle district.

Horana & Ingiriya in Kalutara district.

Ganga Ihala Korale, Yatinuwara, Pasbage Korale, Gangawata Korale, Udunuwara, Doluwa, Harispattuwa, Pathahewaheta & Udapalatha in Kandy district.

Yatiyanthota, Aranayaka, Bulathkohupitiya, Kegalle, Rambukkana & Mawanella in Kegalle district. Mallawapitiya & Mawathagama in Kurunegala district.

Nivithigala, Elapatha, Kiriella & Kuruwita in Ratnapura district.

WARNING LEVEL 2 - Alert (Amber)

Rattota & Ukuwela in Matale district.

Elpitiya & Baddegama in Galle District.

Agalawatta, Palindanuwara & Bulathsinhala in Kalutara district.

Ruwanwella & Dehiowita in Kegalle district. Narammala in Kurunegala district.

Ayagama, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda & Kalawana in Ratnapura district.