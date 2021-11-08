Fr. Cyril Gamini will not be arrested - CID informs court

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today informed the Supreme Court that Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando will not be arrested at this moment.

The CID informed the court of this through the Attorney General’s Department, when the fundamental rights (FR) petition filed by Fr. Cyril Gamini seeking an injunction order preventing him from being arrested, was taken up today (08).

Appearing on behalf of the CID’s Director, Additional Solicitor General Rohantha Abeysuriya pledged before the court that there were no plans to arrest Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini at this moment.

He stated that following the conclusion of investigations, a decision on this is expected to be taken based on the advice of the Attorney General.

President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsakularatne, who was appearing on behalf of Fr. Cyril Gamini, informed the court that his client is ready to appear before the CID and make a statement at the appropriate time of notification.

Justice Vijith Malalgoda, chair of the three-member judge bench, notified the Additional Solicitor General to give sufficient time and summon the petitioner to the CID to record a statement.

On October 25, the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay had filed a complaint with the CID pertaining to the allegations made by Fr. Gamini and several other individuals during an online forum held on October 23 to brief Sri Lankan community living overseas on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The complaint referred to comments made by Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini, who is a member of the National Catholic Committee for Justice to Easter Sunday Attack Victims, during the online forum alleging that the country’s intelligence units had provided financial and other assistance to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) who was behind the suicide bombings.

The complaint states that it was also alleged, during the webinar, that the then-Brigadier Suresh Sallay had played an active role in nurturing Zahran Hashim and his followers.

Major General Sallay had strongly denied the allegations leveled by Father Cyril Gamini and others during the webinar while also charging that the allegations were “made with the intention of discrediting him” and are completely false.

Fr. Cyril Gamini, who was summoned by the CID the following day to record a statement in connection with the complaint filed by the SIS chief, had requested for one week’s time to provide the statement.