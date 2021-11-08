Maldives President arrives in Sri Lanka on official visit

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed arrived in Sri Lanka today (November 08) for an official two-day visit.

According to a statement issued by the Maldives President’s Office, the visit of the Head of State and First Lady to Sri Lanka is to officiate the opening ceremony of “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament.

The Maldives and Sri Lanka will play against each other at the opening match of the tournament participated by national football teams from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles.

During his stay, President Solih is scheduled to hold official talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as well as Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Maldivian President and First Lady will return to the Maldives on Wednesday (November 09).

Meanwhile the grand finale of the tournament is scheduled to be played on the 19th of November, Friday, at 8 PM with the attendance of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the Sports Ministry said.