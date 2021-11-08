Sri Lanka to bar people who are not fully vaccinated from visiting public places

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister says that the Attorney General has informed that legal procedures can be taken against those who have not been vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines if they visit public places.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the Health Ministry expects to implement this law.

Speaking in Parliament today (08), the minister said that last week he had sought the Attorney General’s advice on the possibility within the country’s legal framework to enact laws preventing those who have not received both doses from visiting public places.

Rambukwella said he has been informed today that legally it can be done and that they are expecting to proceed with the move. He said that a number of developed countries in the world has done the same already.

He said the Health Ministry will introduce a mobile app to display whether both doses of the vaccine have been obtained and that if not they will not be allowed to enter public places.

“People might go to court against that too, but we will have to face it,” he said.