Protesters block Colombo-Katunayake road at Kandana

The Colombo-Katunayake main road towards Negombo has reportedly been blocked for traffic at Kandana due to a protest.

The protest is being staged against the Gazette notification issued allowing the Urban Development Authority (UDA) to take over more than 3,000 acres of land belonging to the Muthurajawela Wetlands.

Ada Derana reporter said that this has caused severe traffic congestion along the Colombo-Katunayake road at Kandana.

The Satyagraha launched at Kandana by a group of residents of Muthurajawela against the Gazette notification had entered day four today.