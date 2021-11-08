Protesters block Colombo-Katunayake road at Kandana

Protesters block Colombo-Katunayake road at Kandana

November 8, 2021   03:24 pm

The Colombo-Katunayake main road towards Negombo has reportedly been blocked for traffic at Kandana due to a protest.

The protest is being staged against the Gazette notification issued allowing the Urban Development Authority (UDA) to take over more than 3,000 acres of land belonging to the Muthurajawela Wetlands.

Ada Derana reporter said that this has caused severe traffic congestion along the Colombo-Katunayake road at Kandana. 

The Satyagraha launched at Kandana by a group of residents of Muthurajawela against the Gazette notification had entered day four today. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories