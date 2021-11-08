Minor flood warnings issued for several low-lying areas

The Irrigation Department has issued minor flood warnings for several low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya River Basin and Kalu River Basin, in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

The department’s Hydrology Division says that it has been observed that a considerable rainfall has occurred in Attanagalu Oya Basin during last 24 hours and that the water level of the river at upstream has risen to a considerable level.

The water level at Dunamale River Gauging Station situated closed to Thihariya has risen up to 4.95 m at 10:30 AM today (08).

Owing to this situation, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya River Basin in Attanagalla, Gampaha and J-Ela DS division areas within next few hours, the alert warned.

Therefore public living in those areas and drivers running through roads in those low-lying areas are requested to be highly vigilant in this regards. Disaster management authorities are requested to take suitable actions in this regards, it said.

Meanwhile the Irrigation Department also said it has been observed that a considerable rainfall has occurred at Kuda Ganga Sub Basin in Kalu Ganga Basin during last 24 hours.

In addition, the water level of the river at upstream has risen to a considerable level. The water level at Millakanda River Gauging Station situated closed to Kalawellawa has risen up to 7.25 m at 2:00 PM today.

Owing to this situation, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Kalu River Basin in Bulathsinhala, Baduraliya, Parinda Nuwara, Millaniya, Horana, Dodangoda and Kaluthara DS division areas within next few hours.

Therefore, public living in those areas and drivers running through roads in those low-lying areas are requested to be highly vigilant in this regards. Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take suitable actions in this regards.

The Met. Department forecasts showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.

Heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in North-western, Northern, and Western provinces. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places elsewhere, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.