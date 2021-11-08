Coronavirus: Sri Lanka confirms another 19 deaths, 512 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 19 coronavirus related deaths for November 07, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 13,875.

The deaths confirmed today include 13 males and 06 females, according to figures released by the Govt. Information Department.

Eight of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years while the remaining 11 patients are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile the Health Ministry reported that another 512 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today (08).

This brings the total number of positive cases confirmed in the country thus far to 545,768.

Presently around 16,417 infected patients are being treated for the virus across the island.