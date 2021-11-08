One dead, two critical in clash between cousins

One person has been killed while another two were critically injured following a clash between two groups at Galmuruwa in Pallekele, Madampe.

Police said that three persons including a female were critically injured in an attack carried out with clubs and sharp weapons last night (07).

The wounded persons had been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital and the Colombo National Hospital while one of the persons admitted to the Chilaw Hospital had succumbed to injuries this morning (08).

The deceased is a 29-year-old resident of the same area, police said.

However, residents of the area claim that the clash had broken out between two cousins, who have had a long-standing feud with one another.

One of them had attacked the other with a sharp weapon while under the influence of alcohol last night.

Madampe Police are conducting further reinvestigations to apprehend the suspects involved.