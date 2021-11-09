Minor flood warning for low-lying areas in Kelani River Basin

November 8, 2021   11:47 pm

The Irrigation Department has issued minor flood warning for low-lying areas in the Kelani River flood plain including in Colombo, Kaduwela and Wattala areas, due to the prevailing heavy rains. 

It said that rising water levels have been observed and that Minor Flood Situation is possible at low-lying areas of Kelani River Flood plain situated in Dehiowita, Ruwanwella, Seethawaka, Dompe, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Kolonnawa, Colombo and Wattala DS Division areas.

Therefore, the public living in those areas and motorists driving through roads in those low-lying areas are requested to be highly vigilant in this regard. 

The public is requested to contact the Disaster Management Center (DMC) via its hotline ‘117’ in case of an emergency.

