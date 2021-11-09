Prevailing showery condition to continue; downpours above 150mm expected

Prevailing showery weather over the island is expected to continue today (November 09), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over most parts of the island.

Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-western, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Meanwhile, heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Matale, Polonnaruwa, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over south-east Bay of Bengal (05N-11N, 86E-94E) within the next 24 hours.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the aforementioned sea area and southern sea areas of the island until further notice. They are requested to stay vigilant of future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to North-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.