All govt. schools in Jaffna District closed today

All government schools in Jaffna District are closed today (November 09) due to the adverse weather, says the District Secretary.

Many areas across the island have already been affected by the recent torrential rains and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology, in its weather forecast today, said the prevailing showery weather over the island is expected to continue.

Accordingly, very heavy showers above 150mm are expected in parts of Northern, North-western, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.