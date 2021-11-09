Health trade unions launch token strike

Sixteen trade unions in total affiliated to the health sector launched a token strike at 7.00 a.m. this morning (November 09).

The chairman of Government Nursing Officers’ Association, Saman Rathnapriya said the trade union action is expected to continue until 7.00 a.m. tomorrow.

The association of health professionals, which represents nursing, complementary medical services, and paramedical services, has launched the token strike.

Nearly 5,000 employees in the health sector have joined this trade union action.

However, the operations at hospitals used for COVID-19 treatment, Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Castle Street Hospital for Women and several other special hospitals are being carried on without interruption.

The health workers are urging the government to make the health sector a closed service and to resolve the anomalies related to promotions in the nursing service, complementary medical services, and paramedical services.