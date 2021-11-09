Red alert issued for major flood situation in low-lying areas of Maha Oya

November 9, 2021   11:59 am

The Department of Irrigation today issued a ‘Red’ alert for major flood situation in the low-lying areas of Maha Oya River Basin as the water levels have gone up extensively.

As per the warning issued by the Irrigation Department for Maha Oya River Basin at 10.00 p.m. yesterday (November 08), the river water levels at the upstream areas have risen extensively.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said the water level at Giriulla River Gauging Station has reached 8.94 meters at 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Accordingly, people living in low-lying areas of Maha Oya Valley located in Alawwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Pannala, Vennappuwa, Negombo, Katana, Narammala and Dankotuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions are urged to be vigilant of the major flood situation.

The residents in the area and motorists are requested to pay high attention to the weather advisories.

Meanwhile, the disaster management authorities and district/ divisional administrative officers have been requested to take necessary precautions in this regard.

