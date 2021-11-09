Court order blocking payment for Chinese fertilizer shipment extended

The Colombo Commercial High Court today (November 09) extended the enjoining order issued against the Chinese company that shipped fertilizer containing harmful bacteria to Sri Lanka, its local agent and the People’s Bank.

Accordingly, the relevant court order, which prevents the payment to the Chinese firm on Letter of Credit, was accordingly extended until November 19.

A petition filed by the Ceylon Fertilizer Company (CFC) was called before Commercial High Court Judge Pradeep Hettiarachchi today.