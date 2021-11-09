Adverse weather claims 11 lives, affects more than 7,000 people in Sri Lanka

A total of 11 people have died in Sri Lanka due to the adverse weather conditions prompted by the recent torrential rains in many parts of the island.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), five deaths were caused by drowning, while four others were claimed in earth slips. The remaining two victims died from lightning strikes.

DMC’s Director-General, Major General (Retd.) Sudantha Ranasinghe said 78 divisional secretariat divisions in 16 districts have been affected by the inclement weather.

He made these remarks at a media briefing held this morning (November 09) to update the public of the current disaster situation.

The DMC chief stated that 222 people belonging to 58 families, displaced by the adverse weather, are currently staying at 07 emergency shelters.

As per reports, 7,167 individuals in total have been afflicted by the inclement weather. Further, 14 houses were fully damaged while 796 homes sustained partial damages due to inclement weather.

The tri-forces have initiated relief operations, Mr. Ranasinghe said further.

The Meteorology Department cautioned that heavy rains above 150 mm can be expected in parts of Northern, North-western, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts today.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department issued a ‘Red’ alert for major flood situation in the low-lying areas of Maha Oya River Basin as the water levels have gone up extensively.

The Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara said the water level at Giriulla River Gauging Station has reached 8.94 meters at 7:00 a.m. this morning.

Accordingly, people living in low-lying areas of Maha Oya Valley located in Alawwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Pannala, Vennappuwa, Negombo, Katana, Narammala and Dankotuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions are urged to be vigilant of the major flood situation.

Earlier today, reports revealed that three persons have died while another person was hospitalized with injuries following an earth slip at Dombemada in Rambukkana Divisional Secretariat area in Kegalle District earlier today.

A mother (35) and two daughters, aged 08 and 14, were reported dead. The father was admitted to Rambukkana Hospital and was later transferred to Kegalle Hospital for further treatment.

In another development, a young female died after a house was damaged in an earth slip in the area of Wennoruwa, Narammala last night. However, her mother and her brother have escaped unharmed.

The deceased was identified as a 23-year-old nurse who was employed at a private hospital in Colombo. She was rushed to the Narammala Hospital, but she succumbed to injuries on admission to the hospital.