Deadline to submit applications for 2021 A/L exam extended

The closing date to submit applications for the 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination has been extended by ten days, the Department of Examinations said today.

Accordingly, the candidates will be allowed to send in their applications until November 20.

The Examinations Department previously announced that applications are only accepted via online procedure.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet of Ministers last week gave the nod to the revised dates to conduct Advanced Level, Ordinary Level and Grade 5 Scholarship exams. As per the new schedule, the Advanced Level Exam is scheduled to be held from February 07, 2022 (Monday) to March 05, 2022 (Saturday).