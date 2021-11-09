19 arrested as navy foils illegal migration attempt in Chilaw

November 9, 2021   04:25 pm

A special operation conducted by the navy in the beach area of Chilaw has led to the apprehension of 19 persons who were suspected to be attempting to migrate to a foreign country illegally via sea route, this morning (09). 

The Sri Lanka Navy also held a van at the location, during this operation, the SLN media unit said.

On receipt of information, the Navy mounting a special operation, searched a suspicious van in the estuary of Chilaw this morning and apprehended this group of 19 individuals including children, who were believed to be on an illegal migration attempt by sea, along with the van driver and his assistant.

Among the apprehended group were, 16 males including the van driver and his assistant, 01 female, 03 boys and 01 girl. The suspects were residents of Kilinochchi, Jaffna, Wattala, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Polonnaruwa, Negombo and Kochchikade areas.

It is suspected that the group had attempted to illegally migrate to a ‍foreign country by sea.

Further investigation into the incident is being conducted by the navy as of now, the statement said.

