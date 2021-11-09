Maldives President calls on Sri Lankan counterpart

The President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka, had a cordial meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (November 09).

Ahmed Khalil - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Ibrahim Hood - Secretary of State for Foreign Relations at the president’s office in the Maldives, Omar Abdul Razak - High Commissioner of the Maldives to Sri Lanka and Mr. Jayasundara were also present at the occasion.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (November 08) for an official two-day visit.

According to a statement issued by the Maldives President’s Office, the visit of the Head of State and First Lady to Sri Lanka is to officiate the opening ceremony of the “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament.

The Maldives and Sri Lanka will play against each other at the opening match of the tournament participated by national football teams from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles.

The grand finale of the tournament is scheduled to be played on the 19th of November, Friday, at 8.00 p.m. with the attendance of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, along with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Maldivian President and First Lady will return to the Maldives on Wednesday.