More than 6,600 COVID patients discharged upon recovery

November 9, 2021   05:07 pm

The Ministry of Health says 6,689 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 09) as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 522,184.

Following the new development, the total number of patients who are currently receiving treatment for the virus infection has dropped to 9,876. 

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 545,935 cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 13,875.

