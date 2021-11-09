Circular on proposed Agrahara Insurance Scheme for pensioners suspended

The Circular on the proposed ‘Agrahara’ Insurance Scheme for pensioners, published by the Public Administration Ministry has been rolled back temporarily.

This was announced in a new Circular issued by the ministry’s secretary today (Nov. 09).

Accordingly, the provisions of Circular 12/2005 (VIII) dated October 29, 2021 have been suspended pending further discussions with all relevant parties. The ministry will take an appropriate decision after taking into consideration the objections raised against the proposed insurance scheme, which had suggested a monthly deduction from the pension of the retirees.

A premium of Rs. 600 was to be charged from the pension of retired public sector employees who are aged above 70 years and Rs. 400 from public servants below the age of 70 years.

The Department of Pensions had stated that benefits of the insurance scheme would only be provided to public servants who retired after January 01, 2016.