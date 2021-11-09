More opportunity for speakers making speeches during budget debate

Following the presentation of the budget speech by the Finance Minister on November 12 at 2.00 pm, more opportunities are expected to be given to the speakers, who will be making budget speeches during the Budget Debate until December 10.

The aforementioned and other matters related to the budget period, including the security of Parliament, were taken up for discussion at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday (November 08).

Accordingly, it has also been decided to limit the time allowed for questions under Standing Order 27 (2) to a maximum of 10 minutes during the budget period.

A decision was also taken to provide the Government and the Opposition an entire day following the other for the Motion at the Time of Adjournment during the budget period.

It was also agreed to continue the budget debate until 5.30 p.m. if a Motion at the Time of Adjournment is not scheduled to be held.

The Proclamation made and published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2251/64 of 29th October 2021 and Schedule thereto, by virtue of the powers vested with the President making the services of a number of institutions and sectors as essential services has been scheduled be taken up in Parliament for approval on the 10th of November.

This Gazette Extraordinary was issued recently in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act No. 61 of 1979.