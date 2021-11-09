Advisory issued for heavy rains above 150 mm in three provinces

The Department of Meteorology says the low-pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a depression during next 36 hours.

In its weather advisory issued this evening (Nov. 09), the department mentioned that it is expected to move west-northwestward towards North Tamil Nadu, closer to North coast of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, downpours above 150 mm are possible in parts of the Northern, North-western and North-central provinces.

Meanwhile, heavy showers of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the next24 hours.