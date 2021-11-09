Grace period to pay overdue traffic spot fines ends on Nov. 14

Grace period granted to pay spot fines for traffic offences will expire on November 14, says Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne.

Accordingly, payments for traffic spot fines imposed from October 31 would be accepted without any surcharge until November 14. Thereafter, payments for traffic spot fines until 28 days would be accepted along with a surcharge.

At the same time, payments for traffic offences committed from November 01 onward would be worked out in 14 days as per usual and be accepted.

Meanwhile, payments for traffic spot fines until 28 days would be accepted with a surcharge.

However, the general public is informed herewith that the payment of traffic spot fines that have been unpaid for a period of 28 days would not be accepted.