COVID: 718 cases confirmed within the day

November 9, 2021   10:20 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 718 today (November 09) as 180 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 546,653.

As many as 522,184 recoveries and 13,892 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 10,577 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

