Three underage girls reported missing from Keselwatta return home

November 9, 2021   11:16 pm

The three underage girls from the Keselwatta area, who were reported missing, have returned home, the police media spokesman said.

Keselwatte Police had received a complaint yesterday (Nov. 08) regarding the disappearance of the three girls and an extensive probe was initiated into the incident.

In the meantime, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court was informed today of the investigation launched into the disappearance of three underage girls.

The three girls, two sisters and a cousin sister, are between the ages 13-15 years.

