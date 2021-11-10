Australia lowers travel advice level on Sri Lanka

November 10, 2021   11:06 am

Australia has lowered its travel advice level on Sri Lanka. This was announced in the official website of the Australian Government’s travel advice and consular information service.

It has been reviewed and downgraded to “exercise a high degree of caution” due to what the Australian High Commission in Colombo said, “the reduced impacts of COVID-19”

As per the revised travel advice, passengers, who wish to travel to Sri Lanka, are required to show a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test report in English when checking in.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of your departure. Those who fail to fulfil this requirement will not be able to board their respective flight.

Further, the passengers no longer need to undergo COVID-19 PCR testing on arrival or quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, the travel advice read further.

