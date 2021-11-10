Death toll from adverse weather on the rise

The death toll from recent adverse weather in Sri Lanka, caused by the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal, has reached 20.

The fatalities are reported from Badulla, Matale, Mullaitivu, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Kegalle and Galle districts, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said.

As per reports, 126 Divisional Secretariat (DS) divisions in 17 districts have been hit hard by the prevailing climatic conditions. More than 62,200 people belonging to 17,481 families were afflicted.

The DMC further stated that 1,498 individuals displaced due to torrential rains are currently staying at 23 emergency shelters.

Eighteen houses in total have been fully damaged while 960 sustained partial damages.

In the meantime, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has extended the landslide early warnings issued to 11 districts – Badulla, Colombo, Galle, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

Level 3 (Red) alert is issued to the following areas:

Kandy District - Harispattuwa, Doluwa Yatinuwara, Udapalatha, Pasbage Koral, Gangawata Korale, Udunuwara and Ganga Ihala Korale DS divisions

Kegalle District - Yatiyanthota, Ruwanwella, Rambukkana, Aranayake, Kegalle, Mawanella, Bulathkohupitiya, Warakapola, Dehiowita, Galigamuwa and Deraniyagala DS divisions

Kurunegala District - Mallawapitiya, Alawwa, Mawathagama, Polgahawela, Rideegama and Narammala DS divisions