Finance Minister gives assurance on teachers salary anomalies

Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa has assured the trade unions of teachers and principals that one-third of their salary anomalies would be paid at once instead of under three stages.

According to the teacher-principal trade unions, the decision has been taken at a discussion held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Speaking in this regard, General Secretary of Ceylon Teachers’ Union, Joseph Stalin said the teacher-principal trade unions expect to issue a joint statement on the aforesaid decision.

He also noted that their trade union action will not end until the full report of the Subodhini Committee is received.