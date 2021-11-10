Court order issued to arrest Duminda Nagamuwa

Court order issued to arrest Duminda Nagamuwa

November 10, 2021   03:56 pm

Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has issued an order for the arrest of Duminda Nagamuwa, the propaganda secretary of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) and four others.

The FSP members are accused of engaging in unruly behaviour in front of the court premises.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (November 09), filed a complaint with the police against the party members, pointing out that the conduct of the FSP members is defamation of justice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Stalin on Finance Minister's assurance on teachers' salary anomalies

Stalin on Finance Minister's assurance on teachers' salary anomalies

New draft constitution to be finalized by end of 2021

New draft constitution to be finalized by end of 2021

Total deaths from adverse weather climb to 20

Total deaths from adverse weather climb to 20

'Nenadiri Data Scholarship' program continues...

'Nenadiri Data Scholarship' program continues...

Vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

Vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

Minister Mahindananda files complaint against Patali's allegation

Minister Mahindananda files complaint against Patali's allegation

Thissa Kuttiarachchi begins field preparations for Maha Season

Thissa Kuttiarachchi begins field preparations for Maha Season