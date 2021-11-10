Court order issued to arrest Duminda Nagamuwa

Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has issued an order for the arrest of Duminda Nagamuwa, the propaganda secretary of the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) and four others.

The FSP members are accused of engaging in unruly behaviour in front of the court premises.

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court yesterday (November 09), filed a complaint with the police against the party members, pointing out that the conduct of the FSP members is defamation of justice.