Board of Investment summoned before COPE tomorrow

The Board of Investment (BOI) has been summoned before Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) on November 11, the committee’s chairman, Prof. Charitha Herath has said.

Accordingly, the Auditor General’s Report on the Evaluation of Performance of the Process of Establishment of New Export Processing Zones is scheduled to be taken up at the next committee meeting.

Meanwhile, the National Youth Services Council along with Youth Services (Pvt) Limited, Land Reform Commission, Geological Survey and Mines Bureau along with Technical Services (Pvt) Ltd, Gal Oya Plantation Ltd and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority has been summoned before the COPE for the month of November on 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24 and 30th, respectively.

Further, the University Grants Commission, National Institute of Business Management, Sri Lanka Foundation Institute and the Marine Environmental Protection Authority has been summoned for the month of December on the 01st, 02nd, 07th, 09th, respectively.