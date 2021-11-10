Woman Chief Inspector to assume duties as OIC of Nalla Police

Woman Chief Inspector to assume duties as OIC of Nalla Police

November 10, 2021   05:37 pm

For the second time in the history of Sri Lanka Police, a Woman Chief Inspector will assume duties as an Officer-in-Charge (OIC).

Chief Inspector Kanchana Samarakoon is scheduled to take office as the OIC of Nalla Police in Gampaha at 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (November 11).

Coinciding with the event, Nalla police station will be declared open by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekara.

Born in Hemmathagama, Samarakoon was educated at the Kegalu Balika Vidyalaya. She joined Sri Lanka in 1997, and served at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and in multiple police divisions including Chilaw, Vavuniya, Gampaha, Mirigama and Nittambuwa.

