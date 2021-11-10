Vice chairman and two councilors of Mawanella PS granted bail

Vice chairman and two councilors of Mawanella PS granted bail

November 10, 2021   06:06 pm

The vice-chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha, K.G. Jayatissa and two other councilors, who were arrested for allegedly threatening a group of protestors, have been granted bail.

They were produced before Mawanella Magistrate’s Court earlier today (November 10).

However, it is reported that they were barred from entering any school.

Releasing them on personal bails each valued at Rs. 100,000 the magistrate ordered them to appear before the court again on February 03.

The vice chairman and two members of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha were taken into custody this morning on suspicion of threatening protesters during a demonstration staged by teacher-principal trade unions and parents.

The incident has taken place on November 03, at the Mederigama Maha Vidyalaya in Mawanella.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President on what people should do if govt. doesn't live up to expectations

President on what people should do if govt. doesn't live up to expectations

President on what people should do if govt. doesn't live up to expectations

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Traffic on Nawalapitiya-Pudalu Oya main road disrupted

Stalin on Finance Minister's assurance on teachers' salary anomalies

Stalin on Finance Minister's assurance on teachers' salary anomalies

New draft constitution to be finalized by end of 2021

New draft constitution to be finalized by end of 2021

Total deaths from adverse weather climb to 20

Total deaths from adverse weather climb to 20

'Nenadiri Data Scholarship' program continues...

'Nenadiri Data Scholarship' program continues...

Vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha arrested

Vice chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha arrested