Vice chairman and two councilors of Mawanella PS granted bail

The vice-chairman of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha, K.G. Jayatissa and two other councilors, who were arrested for allegedly threatening a group of protestors, have been granted bail.

They were produced before Mawanella Magistrate’s Court earlier today (November 10).

However, it is reported that they were barred from entering any school.

Releasing them on personal bails each valued at Rs. 100,000 the magistrate ordered them to appear before the court again on February 03.

The vice chairman and two members of Mawanella Pradeshiya Sabha were taken into custody this morning on suspicion of threatening protesters during a demonstration staged by teacher-principal trade unions and parents.

The incident has taken place on November 03, at the Mederigama Maha Vidyalaya in Mawanella.