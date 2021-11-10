Showery condition over the island expected to reduce - Met. Dept.

The low-pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 36 hours and move West-Northwestwards towards the North Tamil Nadu coast, says the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, the showery weather condition over the island is expected to reduce.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.