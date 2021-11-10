Sri Lanka records 488 new COVID cases and 16 more fatalities

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 16 more coronavirus-related deaths for November 09, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 13,908.

This includes 08 males and 08 female patients, according to the Department of Government Information.

Two of the victims are aged between 30-59 years, and 14 others are aged 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported that another 488 people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today, increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country to 547,141.

This brings the total number of patients receiving medical care to 10,716.