7.51% allotted for education sector in upcoming budget - Fin. Min.

A total of 7.51 percent will be allocated from the Budget 2022 the education sector, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa says.

Speaking in this regard, the minister said this is the first time the budgetary allocation for the education sector exceeds 6 percent.

“Although it is a difficult move, [we] hope to allot this entire amount from the upcoming budget.”

Rs. 30 billion in total will be set aside from the next budget to eliminate the disparities in the teacher and principal salary scales, Minister Rajapaksa said further.