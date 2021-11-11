New draft Constitution to be finalized by the end of this year

New draft Constitution to be finalized by the end of this year

November 11, 2021   02:04 am

A new draft Constitution will be ready by the end of this year, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Parliament on Wednesday (November 10).

The Justice Ministry has informed the prime minister that the experts’ committee appointed to formulate a new constitution is now in its final stages of preparation of a draft.

A nine-member committee comprised of experts and eminent lawyers and chaired by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva was appointed in September last year.
PM Rajapaksa’s remarks came as a response to a question raised by MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the parliamentary session.

“We had promised people that a new Constitution would be brought forth as per the Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour manifesto. In compliance with the Cabinet approval, an expert committee was appointed to amend the 1978 Constitution that has been constantly amended since then.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

UK decides to recognise all WHO-approved vaccines from Nov. 22 (English)

UK decides to recognise all WHO-approved vaccines from Nov. 22 (English)

UK decides to recognise all WHO-approved vaccines from Nov. 22 (English)

Teacher-principal trade unions begin protests against salary anomalies (English)

Teacher-principal trade unions begin protests against salary anomalies (English)

At least 15 deaths due to inclement weather within two days in Sri Lanka (English)

At least 15 deaths due to inclement weather within two days in Sri Lanka (English)

Anura Kumara questions appointment of 'One Country, One Law' task force (English)

Anura Kumara questions appointment of 'One Country, One Law' task force (English)

Sri Lankan tourist hotels seek more support from govt through budget (English)

Sri Lankan tourist hotels seek more support from govt through budget (English)

Story behind three girls who were reported missing from Keselwatta

Story behind three girls who were reported missing from Keselwatta

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.10

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.10

Final phase of Nenadiri Data Scholarship program

Final phase of Nenadiri Data Scholarship program