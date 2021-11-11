New draft Constitution to be finalized by the end of this year

A new draft Constitution will be ready by the end of this year, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Parliament on Wednesday (November 10).

The Justice Ministry has informed the prime minister that the experts’ committee appointed to formulate a new constitution is now in its final stages of preparation of a draft.

A nine-member committee comprised of experts and eminent lawyers and chaired by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva was appointed in September last year.

PM Rajapaksa’s remarks came as a response to a question raised by MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake during the parliamentary session.

“We had promised people that a new Constitution would be brought forth as per the Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour manifesto. In compliance with the Cabinet approval, an expert committee was appointed to amend the 1978 Constitution that has been constantly amended since then.”