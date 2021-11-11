Rainfall over the island likely to reduce from today

The low-pressure area in the south-east Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and was located about 250 km north of Point Pedro (11.7N and 81.6E) and it is expected to move north-westward and reach the northern Tamil Nadu coast this evening, the Meteorology Department said.

Accordingly, the showery weather condition over the island is expected to reduce from today.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. A few showers may occur in the North-central province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture aforementioned sea area and sea areas around the island until this evening. They are urged to be attentive in future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (55-65) kmph at times in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas around the island will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.