Legal action against religious events drawing large crowds - PHIU

November 11, 2021   09:35 am

Legal action will be taken against those who organize religious programs that congregate people unnecessarily, says the Public Health Inspectors’ Union (PHIU).

Speaking on the matter, the PHIU chairman, Upul Rohana said reports were received of a religious event held at a Kovil in the area of Talawakelle recently.

As per the health guidelines, such poojas are not permitted at present, he said, adding that necessary legal actions will be sought against the organizers for violating health protocols.

PHIU chief urged the religious leaders, social activists, and politicians to behave responsibly, as there is a high risk of another surge in novel coronavirus infections in the country.

